Editor's Note: We had one straggler from the Dec. 12 issue. Here's what Laura Staisiunas wrote "Walking to Niwot Realty, of course!"
News
Gunbarrel-based author and teacher Ellen Korman Mains will be appearing at the Boulder Book Store (1107 Pearl St.) on Jan. 10 for a discussion of her moving memoir, Buried Rivers: A Spiritual Journey into the Holocaust.
What is it about hair? If we listen to the ads, it's just one more body part we need to feel overly self-conscious about. From the picture-perfect Breck Girls of the 40s and 50s to the Miss "If I have just one life, let me live it as a blonde" Clairol girls, to the poker straight hair of the…
Sports
For players' weekend, major league baseball allows players to put a nickname on the back of their jerseys. For David Bote, a Chicago Cubs infielder who spent his formative years on the baseball fields of Niwot , the choice was easy - "Boat."
On Dec. 3, Niwot graduate Riley Herbst received Goaltender of the Week honors from the United States Hockey League for his performance in the Chicago Steel's 5-1 win over the Central Illinois Flying Aces two days earlier. Herbst saved 20 of 21 shots on the night, and helped the Steel extend …
Niwot girls swim coach Sarah Stamp has lofty expectations for the Cougars this season, and Abbie Shaw is a big part of the reason why. Last year, the junior nabbed two top-10 individual finishes at the Class 4A state championships, including second overall in the 100-yard backstroke, and was…
Niwot senior Riley Mulshine is facing a difficult choice in the coming months: should he study for an engineering degree at Michigan, Notre Dame or Stanford? He has already been accepted to the first two schools, and Stanford's decision is expected by April 1. If that weren't impressive enou…
